Meek Mill and JAY-Z have a pretty strong friendship, working together on multiple different business initiatives over the years. The Philadelphia rapper recently teamed up with Hov's Roc Nation to launch a new label imprint, showing that they plan to collaborate for many more years to come. However, after JAY-Z officially joined Instagram on Tuesday night, following only his wife Beyoncé, music fans began to peg Meek as a "pick me" friend to Hov, especially after he teased the rap legend with a quick post.

Sharing a photo of JAY-Z in the back of his chauffeured vehicle, Meek asked the rapper to post a photo of himself on the social media platform so everybody knew that the @jayz account actually belonged to him. However, considering the page is verified and Beyoncé already follows him back, it's pretty obvious that Shawn Carter is behind the page.

"@JAYZ TAKE A PIC SO THEY KNOW ITS TA REAL PAGE," wrote Meek on IG Stories alongside a bunch of laughing emojis.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The only active post on Hov's account is a promotional poster for the new movie The Harder They Fall on Netflix, for which he contributed to the soundtrack. The film premiered today on the streaming platform.

Over the years, JAY has shown that he isn't the biggest fan of social media antics, choosing to tweet only about once a year. After being inducted into the Rock 'N Roll Hall Of Fame, he joked on Twitter that he would be taking another yearlong hiatus, so we shouldn't expect him to post too often on Instagram either.

When do you think JAY-Z will post for the next time on IG?