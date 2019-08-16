Meek Mill is less than a year removed from the release of his latest project, Championships. He's been teasing new music since then including a "summer pack" which we've yet to receive but maybe it'll be coming soon. As he stays previewing new music on social media, he hit the 'Gram with a short clip of himself and Quavo in the studio working on a new song with Papamitrou Boi. Papz is one of Meek's go-to producer these days, putting in a ton of work on Championships. On this record, he serves up a dark, electrifying beat and Meek and Quavo are heard snapping on the record. Meek also revealed that Offset is also on the song but there's no audio of his verse included in the clip.

This new single that Meek's teasing comes just a few days after he teased a remix to Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party" on his Instagram page. Much like the song with Offset and Quavo, it's unsure when we could expect it to drop, if ever, but we're definitely excited for more music from Meek and Dreamchasers as a whole now that Meek's label has partnered with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Although he hasn't announced a new album just yet, we're hoping that he actually does follow through with giving us some sort of project before the year's end.