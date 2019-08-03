By any means necessary was apparently Meek Mill's motto when it came to seeking the release of A$AP Rocky who sat in a Swedish jail cell for a month awaiting trial. Now that the New York rapper's case has been presented, he was surprisingly granted his freedom until the final verdict is made. Rocky has been allowed to return home to the United States and following his release, he thanked his supporters for standing by him.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS," he wrote. "I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT."

Meek is not only a friend of Rocky's but an activist who has stood on the front lines of criminal justice reform policies, particularly those involving probation ad parole. In the past, the Philly rapper hasn't been an avid supporter of President Trump, but he told Yahoo! Finance that if the U.S. leader could use any of his power and influence to help Rocky, he should. He also added that he, too, had an unfair experience with a stalking fan where things escalated into a violent altercation.

“A guy followed me just like that in the airport,” Meek stated. “He actually ended up swinging the first punch at us and we defended ourselves. I got arrested and was let go. I wasn’t charged with a crime...But when I got home, I had to go in front of the judge who sentenced me to probation. That was a part of her finding me guilty on a technical violation — because I defended myself.”

“You see [Rocky] tell the guy ‘I don’t want to fight you, I don’t want to go to jail’ and the guy swung the first punch,” Meek continued. “He initiated everything. But being as though the guy didn’t come out on the right side of the stick or maybe because A$AP Rocky is a rapper, or whatever the situation is, he is treated unfairly at the end of the day.”