While Meek Mill takes his commitments to criminal justice reform very seriously, he also knows how to let loose. Recently, we've been catching the more playful side of Meek more frequently, like the other day when he joined in on the Triller trend and recorded a video of himself dancing to Lil Baby's new single, "Woah".

The Philly rapper's latest instance of sillyness was when he photobombed a woman hiking up Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon. Meek appeared to be going a bit harder than a hike, as the pictures captures him in a mid-jog stance, dressed in track pants. However, he did lug his big-faced watch up the mountain, which must be a workout in itself. The person who shared the photos on Twitter said that her friend only noticed later on that Meek had stealthily snuck in the background. His presence in the shot could have easily been missed, as he mischievously peaks out from behind two extended middle fingers. "The funny part is I really knew y’all didn’t see me do this ... I said she gone see it later," he quote tweeted. People in the replies saw the opportunity to turn Meek's photobomb into a meme.

This week, Meek Mill's Championships received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.