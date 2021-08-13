mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill Stands Up With "Mandela Freestyle"

Mitch Findlay
August 13, 2021 13:37
1.5K Views
75
5
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Mandela Freestyle
Meek Mill

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
73% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

After being awarded the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award, Meek Mill comes through with a reminder on the new "Mandela Freestyle."


Meek Mill has been working on his follow-up to Championships for a minute now, and today he's gifted fans with a holdover by way of the "Mandela Freestyle." The song serves a dual purpose, arriving in celebration after Meek was awarded the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with the REFORM Alliance. 

Now, Meek has opted to gather his thoughts in the booth, offering up a potent dose of social commentary delivered with his signature fiery passion. "Can you believe it, in the land of the free I'm fighting for freedom?" he asks, after reflecting on his own frustrating battle with the justice system. "They don't even have no evidence on em', they try to keep em / black babies still caught in the system, they tryna Meek em / my new condo overlooks Central Park, and it's still reekin'." 

It's clear that this is a topic that Meek holds close to heart, and it's no surprise that his efforts were rewarded and honored accordingly. Be sure to check out Meek Mill's emotionally charged "Mandela Freestyle," a powerful reflection on the justice system and how it has impacted the lives of countless Black men in America. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

 Can you believe it, in the land of the free I'm fighting for freedom?
They don't even have no evidence on em', they try to keep em
Black babies still caught in the system, they tryna Meek em 
Mew condo overlooks Central Park, and it's still reekin'

Meek Mill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  5
  5
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Meek Mill
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Meek Mill Stands Up With "Mandela Freestyle"
75
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject