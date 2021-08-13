Meek Mill Stands Up With "Mandela Freestyle"

Meek Mill has been working on his follow-up to Championships for a minute now, and today he's gifted fans with a holdover by way of the "Mandela Freestyle." The song serves a dual purpose, arriving in celebration after Meek was awarded the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with the REFORM Alliance.

Now, Meek has opted to gather his thoughts in the booth, offering up a potent dose of social commentary delivered with his signature fiery passion. "Can you believe it, in the land of the free I'm fighting for freedom?" he asks, after reflecting on his own frustrating battle with the justice system. "They don't even have no evidence on em', they try to keep em / black babies still caught in the system, they tryna Meek em / my new condo overlooks Central Park, and it's still reekin'."

It's clear that this is a topic that Meek holds close to heart, and it's no surprise that his efforts were rewarded and honored accordingly. Be sure to check out Meek Mill's emotionally charged "Mandela Freestyle," a powerful reflection on the justice system and how it has impacted the lives of countless Black men in America.

