Meek Mill Shows Support For Jada Pinkett-Smith Admist August Alsina Scandal

Meek Mill has had his fair share of Twitter commentary as of late, exchanging words with the likes of DJ Akademiks, Tekashi 6ix9ine, 50 Cent, and more. However, this time around the Philadelphia-bred emcee is using his social media platform for good in support of the Smith family's recent revelation that Jada Pinkett-Smith shared an intimate relationship with R&B artist August Alsina during an intense episode of her coveted Red Table Talk Facebook show. While Jada Pinkett had originally denied Alsina's allegations that the two had been romantically involved, the 48-year-old actress/turned talk show host shared a moment of vulnerability and transparency alongside her husband, Will Smith, revealing that she and Alsina's relationship exceeded mentorship while she and Will were temporarily separated.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With the masses on the edge of their seat during Jada's big reveal, Meek Mill had also tuned into the debacle but had a surprisingly mature response to the scandal Tweeting,

"Jada being a woman and being real about her actions was refreshing to see a woman do in that type of situation!"

Unfortunately, the "Other Side of America" rapper's mentions didn't take to kindly to his comments as his mentions were left in shambles by his "fellowship." Check out some of the responses to his Tweet below.

Completely unbothered the REFORM Alliance board member then went on Retweet Joie Manda's statement regarding Alsina and Jada's chatty patty catastrophe, which plainly reads, "No Will Smith slander," before officially retiring his Twitter fingers for the evening.

Years ago, we probably wouldn't have witnessed this level of growth from Meek Mill, but as the culture has been able to witness his maturation in real-time, maybe the 33-year-old has turned a new leaf and is ready for a relationship of Will and Jada's magnitude. Only time will tell. Check out Meek Mill's original Tweet in support of Jada Pinkett-Smith's announcement in the post provided below.