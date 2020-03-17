Meek Mill has been a vocal advocate for prison reform and criminal justice reform in the last few years. Following his high profile incarceration for a probation violation, fans and supporters rallied together in his support. In return, he's using his platform these days to push the message. Such is the case when he shared a viral video of a Jefferson Parrish police officer appearing to plant drugs on a suspect. After those filming told the officers that they caught him on camera, he put the bag down and went after them.

"now y’all can see on video what’s been going on with us black men for years!" Meek wrote on Twitter along with an Instagram link of the video.

Jefferson Parish police department said that they received a call regarding a man selling drugs that fit the description. The Sheriff's Office spokesperson shared a statement to Fox 8 saying that they have questioned the officer involved as well as the other arresting officers on the scene.

"Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video. We will further investigate this matter with anyone that has any direct knowledge of the incident. Our investigation will be accurate and thorough, and if it is determined that our deputies acted improperly, JPSO will act accordingly," the spokesperson said.

The suspect was not arrested on narcotics charges. However, the man was booked on charges of battery on an officer, battery on an officer with injury, and resisting arrest with force or violence.