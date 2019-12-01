Every now and then we get a glimpse into what a celebrity was like before their fame hit. With rappers, it's particularly dope to see their early freestyles before the mixing and the mastering at top-tier studios. Well, Meek is all about his Dream Chasers and shared a throwback freestyle of him spitting barz with his homies back in the day. In the video, you see a young Meek Mill energetically rapping with a smile on his face throughouth majority of the clip.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

The caption on the post reads, "Them summer night can even turn cold!!!" quoting lyrics from the freestyle. He continues his caption saying, "I’m at where I was dreaming to be in this video!!! Don’t stop grinding." The throwback clip must be wild for Meek to look at because it's even a trip for his fans. Aspiring artists can look at this video and feel a sense of hope for their future in the rap game no matter what stage they're at. Sometimes fans can forget that a celebrity had to grind to get to where they're at, well Meek's post is a reminder of just that.

Press play on the video below to check out the throwback clip.