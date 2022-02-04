YG recently released a heater with "Scared Money" featuring Moneybagg Yo and another brilliant verse from J. Cole. The song as a whole is a banger and could be a great sign to whatever album this particular song finds itself on. But, with any dope song that features stellar production, there have been reports of various rappers attempting to remix the song, providing their attempt at the Scared Money flow/concept. The latest rapper to jump out the window with their own version of the track comes from none other than Meek Mill.

While the song hasn't been officially released, Mill showcased a snippet of his remix through his Instagram story. Cut into two separate stories, the remix showcases the Philly Rapper adopting a bit of the flow present in the original song. At the same time, the captions "I need to remix that" and "you shoulda flipped dat lol" are draped across the two fifteen-second clips.

Based on the short glimpse we received, it sounds like Meek could be on to something, and some fans feel the same way. One fan commented on the reposted story "Meek still got skills," while another commented with six flame emojis.





We aren't sure whether YG will be releasing an official remix to the track or if Meek will be releasing his version of the song completely, but we do know Meek has been in the booth, so it wouldn't be too shocking if he ended up dropping this remix relatively soon.

What do ya'll, think HNHH, should Meek keep it or delete it? Sound off in the comment section below.