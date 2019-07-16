Prison and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill isn't just a thumb-thugging social justice warrior for social media. His journey began back in 2008 when Meek was arrested on gun and drug charges. He was placed on probation for five years (which has continuously been extended) and he kept himself out of trouble for nine years, that is until he was thrown back in jail for a minor parole violation. A judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison, but thankfully he was eligible for release after spending six months behind bars.

Today, Meek will stand in yet another courtroom as he makes the argument that his 2008 should be tossed out. His battle with the judge in that case has been well-documented, as he's accused her of having a bias against him. On Tuesday morning, Meek's full interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning will air, and the rapper will talk about the injustice he and millions of others face at the hands of the system.

In this clip, Meek shared that he has to get permission to go anywhere outside of his local area. "Even if it's to the next county over. If it's out of the city, if you don't ask for permission, you could get the rest of your probation time given to you as jail time legally." He said picking up his son from school was an impossible feat. "My son lived in New Jersey, but I lived in Philadelphia, and the bridge is a 15-minute ride. It's just a bridge. I couldn't go get my son from school when I wanted to, 'cause you know, some days I would get off work early. I would just have a free day, and I would just want to pop up at my son's school and get him from school. I'd been out of town for two weeks in a row workin'. Can't really do it."