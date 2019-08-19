With Port Of Miami 2, Rick Ross managed to earn himself the No. 1 hip-hop album in the country this week, debuting at the second spot on the overall chart. With the achievement, Rozay has charted his tenth major-label album inside of the Top Ten, which is a pretty solid feat. We don't regularly see the Florida legend turning up to celebrate these sorts of things and, if he is out and about, he's usually pretty reserved. He'll still hit the club but it's generally all business for the Bawse. Things were different this weekend when Meek Mill decided to share a video of his good friend enjoying the accomplishment with a quick little dance and you've never seen the rapper do anything quite like this.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Cutting up with DrewBoy, a Philadelphia presence, Rozay could be seen in a pink polo just having a good old time with his boys. The video was shared by Meek Mill, who seemingly captured the moment on his phone. You love to see Rozay having this much fun. After contributing so much to the game, he deserves it.

Rick Ross' Port of Miami 2 is among one of the top albums of the year thus far. Do you think it will stand the test of time or is it already falling out of rotation for you?