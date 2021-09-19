It's been a long 24 hours for Karen Civil who has faced multiple accusations of theft. It began Saturday morning when Joyner Lucas issued several tweets detailing his experiences working with Civil. He accused her of stealing $60K after he asked her to help her with a marketing campaign before allegedly ghosting him. It's a similar story to one that Cam'ron shared a few years ago when he claimed Civil was not only a liar but a thief, as well.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

More people have emerged with accusations against Karen Civil including Jessie Woo and Jason Lee. However, it appears that someone that she seemed close with in recent years has also had some bad experiences with her. Meek took to Twitter where he claimed that she betrayed him and spread negative news to the blogs in what he was was "on some conspiracy shit."

"Karen was my friend and turned on me for opportunity .... start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy shit," the rapper wrote. Fortunately for her, Meek doesn't necessarily hold harsh feelings against her but said he hopes that she would at least own up to her actions. "I forgive her but I definitely don’t wanna deal with y’all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too," he continued.

Check his tweets below.