Forbes just released a list of the highest-paid hip-hop acts in 2019. At the top of the list was Kanye West who passed Jay-Z for the highest paid hip-hop act of the year. Yeezy is well on its way to reaching $1B in sales, contributing to the $150M he made this year. Jay-Z came in with $81M at the second spot.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the list were artists like Drake, who came at number 3, as well as Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Cardi B and plenty others. Earlier today, Cardi B took to Twitter where she questioned Forbes' sources for getting these numbers. "Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off ?" She wrote.

However, she isn't the only person who said Forbes fumbled on the list. Meek hit up Twitter as well as where he simply called out the company for screwing up his annual income, as well as others. "The Forbes got our accounts fucked up lol," he wrote. He didn't elaborate any further on the matter but clearly, he's not happy with his position.

While Cardi sat at number 13 with $28 million, Meek was sitting two positions below her at 15 with $21 million. Clearly, the pair of rappers believe there is some sort of discrepancy in the wat that they calculate their annual list.