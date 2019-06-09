Back in 2017, Meek Mill was sure to keep the summer heated when he decided to drop off two free projects, and it looks like he is prepping to make something similar happen this year as he stepped on to Twitter for another "#AskMeek" session

It was after tweeting out that he needs to get fans a fire pack this summer, a fan would follow up in the #AskMeek section to gauge its exact whereabouts. "I'm putting it together now," he simply replied.

He would go on to divulge more about what he has cooking up on the music side, revealing that he will be shooting the music video for "Uptown Vibes" soon adding that Latina women inspired the creation of the track in the first place. In addition, he quickly revealed that his vaulted collaboration with late Detroit rapper Dex Osama will get dropped eventually.

He also added his reassurance that Championships has been his best album to date, clocking the first Dreamchasers project to be a close second.