Somebody get this man some lotion. Meek Mill told the world yesterday that he had won so much money at the casino this week that they didn't even have enough money to cover his tab. While he didn't admit the exact amount, he did feel comfortable bragging about his skills at the blackjack table with Young Thug. The two buddies might want to consider stopping by a pharmacy nearby because, well, Meek has got himself some very, very dry hands and could use some cocoa butter after counting all that cash.

Showing off his new chains on social media, Young Thug felt a need to point out something to his buddy. Instead of commenting on the diamonds dancing on the fresh piece, Thugger made note of how weird Meek's hands look. "Wtf fingers are those," asked the rapper in his inbox. The Philadelphia rapper twirls his pendant around and, specifically on his index finger, there's some heavy dirt marks and general ashiness. YG also noticed the imperfections on homie's hand by sharing a quartet of laughing emojis before praising Meek's decision on the chain, writing: "Very klear."

Meek Mill recently told the world that he had made up his mind and was thinking of moving to Africa, echoing a sentiment that Cardi B has been screaming for the last week. Check the comments on his video below.