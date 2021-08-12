Meek Mill is currently enjoying life as a bachelor, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's against welcoming some romance into the equation. He recently made it clear that he doesn't currently want a relationship in any shape or form, but he is open to dating someone as long as they meet some specific requirements.

In a recent post to his Instagram story, the Championships rapper laid out his ground rules for dating by resharing a picture that was originally posted by Justin Laboy, who has surprisingly become a media liaison of sorts for Kanye West's frustrating DONDA rollout.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"I dont want a relationship with anyone right now!," Justin Laboy's original post reads. "But I wanna date, I want a consistent person to talk to, I want you on me but not too much to where you keep asking 'where I'm at' and I don't want you telling me what to do...but I want us to have fun... But I don't want you talking to anyone else tho."

Apparently, Meek Mill saw Justin Laboy's post and related to it on a personal level because he went on to repost it to his Instagram story. Basically confirming that those were the terms and conditions that someone would have to agree to in order to date him, the Dreamchasers rapper consigned Justin Laboy's post, saying, "Sign here ___________ lol."

See Meek Mill's repost for yourself below.