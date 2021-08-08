mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill Returns With New Track & Music Video For "War Stories"

Cole Blake
August 07, 2021 23:01
Meek Mill / YouTubeMeek Mill / YouTube
Meek Mill / YouTube

War Stories
Meek Mill

Meek Mill is back with a new song and music video titled, "War Stories."


Meek Mill is back with a new song titled, "War Stories," which samples the Isley Brothers’ 1983 hit “Ballad for the Fallen Soldier,” and sees Mill rapping about crime, trauma, and more. The Philadelphia rapper clarified that the track is "just a freestyle" on Twitter after dropping the music video, following a similar release to his last song, "Flamerz Flow."

“My dawg got killed with his Rollie on/Forty on his hand, tryna blow it off,” he raps. “When I was at the funeral, it really gave me trauma when I seen his momma goin’ on/I said, ‘Fuck it, we gon’ go to war.’”

The music video for the song features cameos from Bobby Shmurda and rapper Lil Uzi Vert and was directed by Carters Vision.

Check out "War Stories" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Where she live at? They want war, we gon' lay
Let the money too go by, they gon' pay 
Memorial weekend, we gon' drive to MIA
And when we see 'em, homicide, right away

[Via]

Meek Mill flamerz flow video
