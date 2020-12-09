Meek Mill Returns The Favor On Vory's "Ain't It Funny"

Vory is back in action with his self-titled project. His pen has proven to be pretty much undefeated, producing Grammy-award nomination efforts and putting out an incredible level of music in his own right over the years. Over the course of 15 songs, VORY puts the singer-songwriter front and center with appearances from Starrah and BEAM.

One of the many highlights off of the project is alongside Meek Mill. Following Vory's two appearances on QUARANTINE PACK, Meek Mill delivered a charged up verse in exchange for Vory's assistance on "Middle Of It" and "Think It's A Game." Meek matches Vory's emotional vulnerability on the record as they reflect on past love Boi-1da and The Rascal's production.

Check out Vory's "Ain't It Funny" ft. Meek Mill below. Check out the whole project here.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, you gon' act like that?

Shit, how you get a n***a back like that

After I spent a mill on your ass, blowin' them racks like that

F*cking you good from the back like that