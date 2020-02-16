By Meek Mill's measures, the Philadelphia rapper has been something of a commodity in headlines lately.

On Saturday, he cryptically responded to what he perceives as his name being brought up in various conversations.

I"t’s not a coincidence all these people bringing my name up at once lol," he began in a tweet on Saturday. "I been moving too right and certain people not feeling it because most of these guys can’t get in the room! I been outside for years in the field!!! Now I’m helping changing laws now and freeing people."

While he didn't make any direct reference to anyone situation, he has plenty of topic to choose from. That starts with his recent Twitter spat with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, a recent revelation from 50 Cent about his discontent with Meek's previous beef with Drake, and even Quentin Miller's new clip in which he describes how Meek's beef with Drake practically dismantled his own career in the process.

"It's pretty much taboo for me to even talk about it," Quentin said of the controversy that came when Meek revealed that Miller was Drakes ghostwriter as a shot in the two's beef.

"Unfortunately I don't have the good memories about it everyone has," he added. "My good memories were all murdered the day Meek Mandela...put my name out there and just blew up my whole spot. That shit just fucked everything up for me, bro."