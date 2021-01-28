mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill Remixes Latin Dance Classic "Conga" With Leslie Grace & Boi-1da

January 28, 2021
BACARDÍ Rum releases a new song, video, and global campaign for Meek Mill and Leslie Grace's remix of the classic "Conga".


Out of absolutely nowhere, BACARDÍ Rum has released a global campaign to support the new song and video for Meek Mill and Leslie Grace's collaboration on "Conga", a remix of the 30-year Latin dance classic, produced by Boi-1da

This is the first and only official remix of the classic record, featuring lead vocals from Leslie Grace as well as some verses from Meek Mill. The crowdsourced music video features Emilio Estefan, debuting before the Super Bowl, which will see the campaign air during pre-and-post-game programming. 

Of course, BACARDÍ is also introducing a new cocktail to go alongside the video. The Coco Conga Cocktail includes 2 ounces of BACARDÍ rum, an ounce of lime juice, 12 mint leaves, 2 teaspoons of extra fine sugar, an ounce of club soda, and a splash of BACARDÍ coconut rum. For more on the accompanying cocktail, head to BACARDÍ's website here.

Watch the new music video for Meek Mill's collaboration with Leslie Grace below. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Lamborghini Urus scraping all on the tours
Mix Amiri with Dior and we used to be the poorest
Now it's, million dollars worth of jewelry, no insurance
Flew my b*tch across the border just to pick out some new water I like

