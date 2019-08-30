Well it looks like Meek Mill has some new music on the way. During a recent Q&A on Twitter, the MMG rapper informed fans that he’s readying a “new pack” of music before the end of Summer.

When a fan asked him, “Can we get a pack before the summer [ends]?” Meek replied, “Yeah, I got y’all.”

The “pack” the fan is referring to is Meek’s previous announcement back in July of him dropping new music for his fans. Unfortunately, Meek didn't clarify when that’ll be dropping, but he did tease a couple collabs, including one with Tierra Whack & another with Roddy Ricch.

In addition to that, Meek also revealed that he might only do 1 more album, and that being his DC5, if he does one. Meek added…

Meek last dropped off his album Championships back in November, but it was around this time last year when he hit us with his first “pack,” Legends Of The Summer. We’ll continue to keep you posted once more info on this “pack” is announced, but keep it locked until then.