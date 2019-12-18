Meek Mill's out here living his best life, as he should be. The rapper's been out here working hard on new music, pushing for criminal justice reform, and expanding his business portfolio. Plus, he recently got off probation so it's only right that he turns up. With Diddy having massive celebrations for his 50th birthday, even though it's a month late, he had some of his rapper friends in the building such as Meek Mill, O.T. Genasis, and many more.

By now, you may have seen a video of Meek Mill drunkenly freestyling over Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much" at Diddy's birthday party. Although still impressive, you can definitely tell that Meek was lit. Unfortunately for him, cameras are on him all day and the rapper couldn't help but acknowledge the video. "I'm not drinking nomore lol," he tweeted before suggesting that his liquor could've been spiked. "I tried to rip Luther vandross beat last night... wtf I’m embarrassed."

Meek wasn't the only one who touched the mic last night. O.T. Genasis performed his recently released cover of Keyshia Cole's "Love." Apparently, that's what inspired Meek to grab the microphone in the first place. He was also inspired from a lady in Los Angeles who had him freestyling about their romantic adventure.

Looks like Meek Mill won't be trying to enter the King of R&B conversation anytime soon.