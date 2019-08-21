Before he was violently murdered on March 31st, Nipsey Hussle was in the midst of preparing a prolific run. Evidently, one of his plotted releases happened to be a collaborative project with Meek Mill, which he detailed to Billboard. "We’ve been cutting ideas and just getting in. We got a couple records that’s going to go off for the summer. It’s not hard at all we just got to lock in and get the records done," said Nipsey, on March 11th. "We working right now as we speak. We on album time right now. Next thing we going to put out musically is an album."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sadly, the project never came to be. Yet such is a testament to Meek and Nipsey's mutual respect, as both friends and collaborators. As such, it's no wonder that Nip left a lasting impact on the Dreamchaser. Meek recently took to Instagram to pay homage to Neighborhood Nip, sharing a picture of the Motivation Tour with some uplifting words to match.

"Anything can happen when you out here popping every night," writes Meek, quoting his recent SAINt JHN collaboration "Anything Can Happen." "Gotta risk it all tryna live a legendary life!" While it's uplifting to see Nipsey's presence inspiring the game to this day, it remains difficult to process the harsh reality of his passing. Respect to Meek for keeping his memory alive, and it stands to reason that Nip would be proud of his friend's recent business endeavors. RIP Nipsey Hussle.