Meek took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to express his feelings about two of his friends and fellow rappers, Nipsey Hussle and Lil Snupe, who have both passed away. Meek posted a photo of his tangle of diamond chains, which include photos of Nipsey and Snupe. "I wanna text my dawgs but they in heaven now!" he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Meek was close with both Snupe and Nipsey before their untimely deaths. He signed Snupe to his label imprint, Dreamchasers Records, in 2012, less than an hour after hearing the then-16-year-old rapper's demo. The following year, however, Snupe was tragically shot dead in his hometown of Winnfield, Louisiana on June 20th, 2013. He had just turned 18 seven days prior to his death. Meek and Snupe have made plenty of music together, and Meek even released a song eulogizing his fallen friend and protegé a few months after his passing, called "Lil N***a Snupe." Meek also collaborated with Nipsey on several occasions, with Nipsey even revealing shortly before his death that he and Meek had been working on a joint project together. Meek honoured Nipsey on several occasions following his death on March 31st, 2019 as a result of a shooting in LA. He revealed the chain memorializing Nipsey earlier this year, later displaying a similar chain for Snupe as well. Meek found himself defending Nipsey's legacy recently alongside T.I. against Wack 100 earlier this month, showing how true he is to his late friend.