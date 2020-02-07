The loss of Kobe Bryant doesn't get any easier as the days turn into weeks since his fatal helicopter accident. Rapper Meek Mill has been one of the many celebrities showing their respects to his legacy via social media, and his latest tribute shows off a rare moment Meek had with the late sports icon many years ago.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Following up from his heartfelt and impressive tribute performance to both Kobe and Nipsey Hussle during the 2020 GRAMMYs (seen above), Meek gave us the ultimate throwback pic from his days of rocking cornrows. "All Kobe said was “you from philly? Make sure you get em" [sic]," the Championships emcee wrote as the caption to his post, further explaining that these few words were enough to inspire him "for a lifetime" and pushed him into becoming the DreamChaser head honcho that he's become today. Meek received much praise for the pic, with fellow rappers YG and Pop Smoke both commenting the "100" emoji and pro skater Theotis Beasley deeming it as "Legendary." We couldn't agree more.

Check out Meek Mill's throwback flick with Kobe Bryant below, and be sure to keep the Black Mamba and his loved ones in your prayers: