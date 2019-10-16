Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been on a tear on the basketball court this week. While he might not be sinking too many jumpers or landing clutch dunks to close out the game, he can get flashy with his moves. His music peers clowned him after the artist shared a video of himself going up for a slam dunk, failing hard and not achieving a pristine result. He knew that he would need a miracle in order to redeem himself and it would appear as though the basketball gods visited him during his slumber because he woke up with much better skills than the previous day.

Meek Mill was back on the court yesterday and he attempted to prove to his fans that he can indeed dunk the basketball. We're not sure how many attempts were made as he filmed the perfect self alley-oop but the "Going Bad" rapper came through with a nice little off-the-glass finish. Slowing down the video for peak motion capture, Meek passed the ball to himself off the backboard and landed the shot with one hand, impressing the masses. Somehow, his boys are still roasting him though.

DaBaby chimed in in the comments with a bunch of laughing emojis while YFN Lucci had a stronger message. "That goal small af my boy I prolly can dunk that one," wrote the Atlanta rapper.

Do you think you can take on Meek Mill in a game of one-on-one?