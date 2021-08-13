He boasts awards from BET and Billboard and has even been nominated for a Grammy, but this latest accomplishment is one that Meek Mill holds near. Aside from his accomplishments in the music industry, Meek has been a leading advocate in the criminal justice reform arena and helped co-found the REFORM Alliance with Michael Rubin and Jay-Z. They work together with others in entertainment, politics, and law enforcement with the hopes of revamping or eliminating certain restrictions and mandates upheld within the system, particularly pertaining to parole and probation.

Meek's efforts have not gone unnoticed he even partnered with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam regarding reforming the state's probation bill, and today (August 12), the rapper shared that his moves have been recognized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.



Moses Robinson / Stringer / Getty Images

The Philadelphia rapper shared a photo of his award to Instagram along with a "Dream Chasers" necklace. "Blessings.. I got 'the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award' Thankyou Rip to the great Nelson Mandela," he wrote. “I ain’t grow up playing ball I had a smith & western* because where I’m from it’s very hard to turn 27' #survivors."

Tory Lanez saw the post chimed in to correct Meek by commenting that the correct name is "Smith & Wesson," and it didn't go unnoticed by the rapper. "@torylanez It’s called 'meek flow' say congrats or something weirdo lol," he replied. Congrats to Meek Mill! Check it out below.



