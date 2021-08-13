Lil Uzi Vert prematurely announced his plans to buy the planet WASP-127b, which is so far in the galaxy that the rapper would never be able to visit in his lifetime. Artist Grimes, who is dating Elon Musk, told her fans that Lil Uzi would become the first person to legally own a planet, but according to experts, the rapper is not actually able to purchase the exoplanet.

"If someone sold him a planet or he thinks he owns this planet in the normal sense of the word, it’s simply not true. It’s fraud," said Frans Von der Dunk, a professor of Space Law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.



Despite the news seemingly being false, Meek Mill is begging to differ. He wants to know why his fellow Philadelphian cannot purchase the planet, tweeting his reaction after hearing that his friend got shut down.

"And who made that law up? Lol," he asked.

Considering the number of resources that Lil Uzi could possibly find on the planet, one person suggested that buying a planet would be far too profitable and that the rapper would never be able to sign paperwork. So, for now, it looks like Uzi won't be the first human to legally own a planet. Too bad.

