Following the trend of celebrities using their platforms for political good, a group of rappers and professional athletes have been pooling their efforts into a push for marijuana reform. Quavo, Meek Mill, and 2 Chainz are among those who have sent a letter to Joe Biden in hopes of making a change.

Fox13 reports that a document arrived at the White House earlier this week, requesting the pardon of all non-violent cannabis related offenders across the country.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“Whatever one thinks of other drugs and other defendants, incarcerating marijuana offenders in federal prisons is a misuse of our nation’s resources and grossly hypocritical,” the letter reads.

“A clear majority of Americans oppose marijuana prohibition and about half admit to using the drug during their lifetime.”

The letter then points out the current law’s stance against the principle of federalism, saying, “nearly three-quarters of the states have now abandoned the federal government’s blanket criminal ban in favor of safe, regulated legal access to marijuana for adults and/or those with qualifying medical conditions.”

Other artists in support of the movement include Drake, Dave East, Killer Mike, Kodak Black, Ty Dolla $ign, and T.I.

Professional athletes like Deion Sanders, Stephen Jackson, Kevin Garnett, Al Harrington, J.R. Smith, Julio Jones and John Wall have also let President Joe Biden know wheee they stand on the issue.

According to HipHopDX, Meek Mill has been hard at work trying to make the world a better place; with the help of his REFORM Alliance, he was able to help change probation laws in Virginia over the summer.

What are your thoughts on marijuana reform? Comment below and let us know.

