Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch have a hit on the way. The Dream Chasers head honcho hit the 'Gram to preview an unreleased collab with "The Box" rapper. The snippet shared to Instagram only previewed Roddy Ricch's verse who celebrates his recent success while reflecting on his old life. "Make a hunnid off a lick, yeah-ah/ How I feel today/ I wanna ride the Wraith/ Bitch, your Rollie fake/ It's clouded in the face/ All I worry about is money and the drip all day/ Roddy Ricch, all a n***a do is Crip all day," he raps on the preview. Unfortunately, Meek cut it off before he previewed his own verse.

There's no telling when this might drop but hopefully, it arrives on Meek's next project. Meek and Roddy have worked together on a few occasions, most recently on "Letter 2 Nipsey" that they debuted at the Grammys during the tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Prior to that, Meek enlisted Roddy alongside Future and Young Thug for his Championships banger, "Splash Warning."

Meek was actually one of the first rappers who showed love to Roddy earlier on. Meek actually blessed Roddy with a Dream Chasers chain but prior to that, Meek brought Roddy Ricch out during Powerhouse 2018 to perform "Die Young." Hopefully, the new collaboration arrives sooner rather than later.