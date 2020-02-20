It's a season of new beginnings for Meek Mill. He and his girlfriend Milan Harris are preparing for the birth of their child, last year the rapper was removed completely from parole, and then he been sharing new music recently. Weeks ago, we received Meek's latest single "Believe," an uplifting, inspiration duet that he shares with Justin Timberlake. On Wednesday (February 19), a sneak peek into another one of Meek's forthcoming tracks was teased by a videographer who recorded the session.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

"So many lost lives 'cause n*ggas couldn't see that envy coming from all sides / You let them n*ggas talk sh*t to you about me and he cross-eyes / And when they swing these choppers I just hope you ain't offsides," Meek raps in the clip. "Jealousy, envy," the rapper is heard saying on the track. In the caption, the videographer shared his thoughts on Meek's forthcoming song. "🔥🔥🔥 Talking that TALK...( I be in the room like goddam he going tooooo crazy Fr fr when y’all hear this new sh*t all I can say is I’m here for the culture of Hip Hop‼️) #20KLifeStyle.

The Grammy-nominated artist last gave us Championship in 2018, a record that climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Listen to the brief clip of what Meek Mill has been working on and let us know if you think the full version is going to live up to the hype.