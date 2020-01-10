So much can change in a few years. Despite being bitter enemies for a brief spell, Drake and Meek Mill have since forged an unbreakable bromance much to the delight of their respective fanbases. Though we've only seen one collaboration in "Going Bad" since their mutual decision to bury the hatchet, it seems as if Meek and Drizzy will remain in constant communication whenever new music is being created. So much so that Meek recently took to IG to further pledge his loyalty to the Champagne Papi.

David Becker/Getty Images