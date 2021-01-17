Meek Mill is a force to be reckoned with on social media, constantly using his accounts as an outlet to air out his own dirty laundry, as well as to give his take on different pop-cultural moments. There are times, however, where Meek uses his platform to create more heartfelt and politically charged dialogue. Most recently, the rapper paid tribute to the late Philadelphia boxing legend Tyrone Crawley.

In a post shared to his 20 million followers, the North Philly bred rapper penned a touching caption praising Crowley's impact on his community.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“If you grew up without a father in my neighborhood….he was prolly your father!" declared the "Going Bad" rapper. "RIP TY “butterfly” CRAWLEY!!! I could write a book on the way you impacted me and my friends lives growing up!!!! A lot more of us would be dead or in jail if it wasn’t for him, " he continued, acknowledging the influence the boxing legend had on Meek's North Philly neighborhood.

He finished, "MAY GOD REST HIS SOUL AND PRAYERS TO HIS FAMILY! #palcenter 23rd and Berks!!!”

The boxing legend passed away earlier this week on January 15th after battling an extended illness. Known as "The Butterfly," the former boxer turned police officer was inducted into the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame in 2010. May he rest in peace.