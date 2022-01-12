We're witnessing the tides changing in the music industry. Streaming services became an immediate game-changer when they were introduced in the last decade but these days, artists are putting the power to release music in their own hands with the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency and NFTs. Earlier today, we reported that Nas' NFT launch led the blockchain-powered website Royal to crash while artists like Jay-Z and The Weeknd have similarly launched limited digital art for their fans.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Meek Mill appears to be following suit but instead of unveiling a single or two in the crypto world, he's unveiling a whole project. The rapper hit Twitter this week where he announced that he would be releasing a new mixtape via Ethereum's blockchain network. "You gone need a eTh address to hear this new mixtape … google how to get one asap! Now I can really rap," he wrote.

As fans discussed the decision to make his next project available via blockchain, he offered fans a snippet of what to expect from his next project. He took to Instagram where he previewed a new song called, "11/28," the date of Virgil Abloh's passing.

"It was the type of day I felt I ain't deserve to smile/ When you wakin' up gettin' news like you heard Virgil died?/ I ain't even know homie like that but I feel hurt inside/ Knowing that we grew up trying to kill n***as since I was a murder child," Meek raps on the record.

"BLE$$INGS IM TRYNA DROP A MIXTAPE IN YOUR WALLET," he wrote. "set up a wallet on your phone asap!!!!"

Check the snippet out below.