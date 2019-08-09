We've been watching Meek Mill and Jay-Z's relationship build for a while. These men seem to be incredibly like-minded: not only wishing to push the culture forward in terms of music, but better the world on a larger scale as well. Since Meek was freed from prison, the two have collaborated in multiple ways. Last month, it was announced that Meek signed under Roc Nation to be the president of his own Dream Chasers label.

A priority on both Meek and HOV's agendas has clearly been criminal justice reform. In January, they launched their REFORM Alliance Organization to raise awareness about mass incarceration in America. Jay-Z and Beyonce have also been known to quietly provide legal and financial aid in order to free unjustly imprisoned people of color.

Meek Mill's latest effort to bring attention to this issue has been partnering with Amazon Prime to launch the Free Meek documentary series. The show is executive produced by Jay-Z and its first season is made up of five episodes, all available to stream now. Free Meek aims not only to share the Philadelphia rapper's personal experience of being incarcerated, but to educate viewers on the extent of this epidemic and what they can do to help.

Watch the Free Meek trailer below.

To celebrate the release of the show, Meek also announced that 100% of net proceeds from his Clyde Court collaboration with Puma will be going to his REFORM organization.