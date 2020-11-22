Meek Mill Opens Up On "Think It's A Game" Ft. Vory

it's always a blessing with Meek Mill slides through with a four-song EP. Though he has fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of his next project, these short EPs give us a glimpse of what he has in store on his next project and where he's heads at. Quarantine Pack arrived on Friday. Consisting of four tracks, Meek let off a few dope collaborations with 42 Dugg and Lil Durk but it's clear Meek's keeping Vory quite close to him these days. Vory makes two appearances on the project including the final track, "Think It's A Game." Vory's harmonies hold down hook duties while Meek opens up about the streets and past trauma with production handled by SMPLGTWY, TT Audio, and hvll.

Peep "Think It's A Game" below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a, I'm the plug, ain't no extension cord

Headshots soon as I spin the block, fuck you sent 'em for?

Like you ain't know we stand on opps, sent 'em to the Lord

Look 'em in they eyes 'til they die, with no feelings for 'em

