On Friday, Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter to express that someone has apparently broken his heart. While they have not officially confirmed their romance, fans speculate that it is City Girl JT after their series of Tweets together and a mysterious Instagram Live video. Around 5 pm, Uzi Tweeted, “You really gonna leave me like that,” and “It’s okay just know I still love you,” alongside a bunch of broken heart emojis. JT’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are currently deactivated, so she has not had the chance to respond to these Tweets.

On January 15th, Lil Uzi Vert went live on Instagram when he was in the car with a woman. While you can’t see the woman’s face, you can clearly hear her voice and see her nails attempting to shut off the live video. Fans immediately recognized the voice and nails as JT, commenting things like, “I know jt voice anywhere bye fr,” and “that’s jt voice, talking ab mysterious.”

On February 3rd, JT went off on Twitter when Uzi said he only loves himself. Fans told JT she had to stop letting Uzi embarrass her, and she responded, saying, “Girl STFU he don’t be embarrassing he be in his feelings! He’ll be FINE! just like I would …embarrass who? Lol girl I’ll tear this s**t DOWN if I ever felt that way!”

Meek Mill apparently saw this final interaction on Friday as his time to step in, quote Tweeting Uzi and advising, “Both y’all just say ‘I love and miss you in public.’” Fans quickly noted that this advice might be purely selfish, and that maybe Meek just misses Nicki and wants to say that to her.

Whether JT and Uzi are official or not, it’s clear that they’re going through some kind of spat. Hopefully, they’ll work it out.

Check out Uzi's suspicious Instagram Live video below.