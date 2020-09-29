Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, & Rick Ross Held It Down On "Dope Dealer"

Time really does fly, doesn't it? On a day that's already seen a few key album anniversaries, including Jay-Z's Vol 2 and T.I's Paper Trail, Meek Mill's Dreamchasers 3 is also celebrating its seventh year in existence. And while some might say that Meek has only been getting better with age, others remain adamant in swearing by his formative mixtapes, especially those coming at the height of the MMG empire.

While Nicki Minaj has since found herself at odds with both Rick Ross and Meek Mill since the time "Dope Dealer" was recorded, the song remains a bonafide banger to this day. To her credit, Nicki is a major reason for its longevity, walking away with the highlight verse fueled by no shortage of character. Yet Meek's hunger should not go unnoticed -- the young Philadelphia rapper set the tone with his opening verse, his intensity the perfect counterpart to Nicki's more calculated demeanor. And tying everything is Young Renzel, who adds a touch of gravitas to the stacked posse cut.

Seven years later, do you still vibe with "Dope Dealer?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bad bitch wanna borrow it, I lent it to her

Make her bust that pussy open in Singapore

30 million though, Forbes list

Out in Philly in a condo, boss shit

Now they call me Young Oprah -- Harpo

In the pool rockin' polo, Marco

Millionaires, never do leers

No they can't see me, they're never my peers