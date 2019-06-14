Meek Mill and Drake are no longer beefing but the Philadelphia rapper was so invested in the Golden State Warriors that he ended up losing a hefty chunk of change when they were bounced out of the NBA Finals. We're sure Meek would have been happy betting big money on his hometown 76ers but he was stuck with Stephen Curry and his dynasty team against the Toronto Raptors. For much of the week, Meek has been bragging to his fans about the bag he put up for the Warriors and now that they've lost, the exact amount the rapper lost has been revealed.

In a video that was filmed after the Dubs lost Game Six to the Raptors, one of Meek Mill's friends says that he lost a couple hundred thousand dollars betting against the Raptors. "$200K down, he good. Easy, come on. Super easy," said Meek's friend. After a series of wins in the last twelve months, this is the first L he's taken this year. Thankfully, it came in the world of sports betting and not in his legal battle.

As most of you know by now, the Raptors won their first-ever NBA Championship last night, overcoming the odds and surprising an entire country with sixteen wins in the playoffs. With the Warriors trying to fight through injuries, they were running an uphill battle and after their strong effort in Game 5, they just couldn't bring the series back to Toronto for a Game 7.

