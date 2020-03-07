If you look at the rap releases from the past few weeks, or 2020 so far, you'll see that it has essentially been a takeover by the youngins. Two weeks ago, YoungBoy Never BrokeAgain dropped Still Flexin Still Steppin, which debuted at No. 2 with 98,000 album-equivalent units moved. Last week welcomed new projects from G Herbo (PTSD) and Lil Baby (My Turn), which both landed within the Billboard 200's top ten. This #NewMusicFriday was marked by surprises from Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake) and Megan Thee Stallion (Suga). With all this going on in such a short period, it's hard not to notice that the youngest tier of rappers has been stepping on the gas.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the hip hop community has often been fraught by intergenerational debates, Meek Mill did not hesitate to commend his successors. I'll point out that Meek Mill, 32, is by no means "old". However, he seems to see himself as belonging to a different class than the artists listed above - perhaps drawing the line between artists in their twenties and those in their thirties. The Philly rapper took to Twitter to praise them for out-hustling his own generation and those that preceded him. "The young artist got the older artist shook after further review ima just be the first to say it [multiple crying emojis]", he wrote. He then warned that their reign may not continue for that much longer, since he plans on reclaiming power with his forthcoming release. "Ima light y’all lil asses up when it’s my turn tho .... keep snapping youngbulls!!!"

The rappers that Meek thinks are "shaking shit right now" are Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, NBA Youngboy, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, G Herbo, Megan Thee Stallion. After followers suggested other young game-changers, Meek conceded that A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Moneybagg Yo and Money Man are all also deserving of praise.