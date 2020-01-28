Meek Mill finally got off probation in 2019 meaning that he's finally able to have the liberties of a fully grown adult for the first time in his life. Along with things like traveling without having to seek permission, he can also smoke weed in places where it's legal such as his hometown of Philadelphia. But this weekend, he got to do both of those things when he went out to Los Angeles for the Grammy weekend. Although it was a bittersweet moment having to pay homage to Nipsey Hussle at "house that Kobe Bryant built" for the Grammys hours after the Lakers legend's death, it appears that Meek was still able to enjoy the moment.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meek Mill's been flooding his Instagram timeline of some of the highlights of Grammy weekend. Roc Nation brunch where he officially "hit boss level" and the Dreamchasers Grammy party found Meek reuniting with some old friends as they celebrated the evening. In his recent upload, Meek seemingly photo bombs Dave Chappelle as he lights up a joint in the first photo in a series of pictures. "Lighting it up wit one of my idols in the cut," he captioned the photo.

The rest of the photos included a photo of YG and Kehlani reunited and a few others of Meek posted with Quavo, Michael Ruben, Jay-Z, and others.