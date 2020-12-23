We're days away from Christmas but this holiday season, in particular, isn't the same as the one in years prior. For one, people likely won't be gathering with their entire family at the dinner table since health professionals have advised against large gatherings. Plus, the financial strain that's weighed on many people throughout the year was only emboldened by the idea of the holiday season.



Thankfully, people like Meek Millare providing a bit of relief for those in need. The Dream Chasers crew made their rounds in Philadelphia, giving holiday joy to families in need. The rapper's crew delivered gifts for families who've been impacted by the criminal justice system -- an effort that Meek has put lot of focus on ever since his release from prison.

Stopping by the Morse household, kids unboxed gifts which included Puma threads, iPad's and an XBox Series X. But, Meek Mill also dialed in to send a personal message to Anthony Morse and the kids. "I would call it an early Christmas for y'all, man. I just wanted to stop through, say wassup. Let y'all know we appreciate y'all," Meek said.

Anthony Morse got tearful during the conversation as he expressed his appreciation to Meek. Morse fosters five kids in addition to his own children so he was particularly grateful for Meek's kind efforts.

"It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” Meek told TMZ. “I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

Say what you will about Meek Mill's behavior on Twitter but you can't deny that he's passing his blessings forward. Check out the video below.

