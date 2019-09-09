Post Malone has unveiled the lineup of acts that will be helping the Texas native bring in the second iteration of his Posty Music Festival as he recruits Meek Mill, Jaden, Pharrell Williams, Rae Srememurd, Doja Cat and more for the assist.

While last year's inaugural show took place directly in Dallas, Posty will now be setting up shop in Arlington at the Dallas Cowboy's AT&T Stadium on November 2nd.

In his caption, Post revealed that pre-sale tickets for the event would be kicking off on Tuesday, September 10th with general public sales following closely behind.

Naturally, the show's primary headliner will be Post Malone who will be in the thick of his Runaway Tour which is set to kick off on September 14th in Tacoma, Washington.

His run will last through November 21st, ending in Los Angeles as he is joined on the road by Swae Lee and labelmate Tyla Yaweh.

The Posty Fest lineup arrives just days after Post dropped off his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. As it stands, he is expected to allocate the year's second-largest opening week with a projected pull of 450k to 500k album-equivalent units, conceding the top record of the year only to Taylor Swift's Lover opening.