Over the past year, Meek Mill has been heavily teasing his follow-up to Championships. A few freestyles were scattered across the summer to build anticipation while the single, "Sharing Locations" ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk has been on steady rotation. On Friday, the rapper finally released his new album, Expensive Pain. With 18 songs in total, the rapper brings some of his best work to date to the table. It was only right that we included "Outside (100 MPH)" for this week's Fire Emoji playlist.

While J. Cole and Wale both came up under the Roc Nation team in the early stages of their career, it's been a minute since we've heard them on wax together. The two connected back in 2018 for "My Boy (Freestyle)." Now, they've joined forces alongside Miami hit-making duo Cool & Dre for their latest effort, "Poke It Out."

Memphis is currently having its reign in the rap game, again. We've witnessed the city's scene influence and impact the game in ways that are often not acknowledged. Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire has been delivering a steady stream of releases this year. Key Glock, specifically, has been among the most consistent rappers out. This week, he shared his latest single "Ambition For Cash" which you could check out on our Fire Emoji playlist.

