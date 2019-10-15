We know that Meek Mill is all about the jokes on social media. One of his favorite past-times is trolling Tekashi 6ix9ine for his various antics and slip-ups. Meek is even about the clowning in real life, as he showed when exposing an Offset lookalike on his IG story this past weekend.

As much as Meek loves dishing it out, he's also able to take it. He's inciting his followers to make him the butt of the joke by providing a funny caption for a photo he posted. The photo is of himself emerging from a pool, snorkeling goggles atop his head and water streaming down his face. The Philly rapper is so keen on producing a good meme that he's even willing to give out a rack to whoever provides the best caption. Who knows if he actually intends on following through with this contest, but it's worth a shot, no?

The picture seems to be begging for an inappropriate caption, so you can head to the comment section and peruse for those if that's your thing. I'll offer some of the less dicey ones.

From Queen Naija: "When people get drinks thrown at them on Love & Hip Hop."

From Tory Lanez: "'pause' ..... now where my rack at?"