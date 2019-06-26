Meek Mill's one step closer to becoming the rap game's next Jay-Z as he steps into the corporate world. Ever since his release from prison last year, he's been on a heavy grind in not only music but also in business, activism, and film. The rapper serves as the CEO of Dream Chasers and now, he could add corporate co-owner to his resume. Meek's announced his investment in sports apparel retailer Lids earlier today, making him the new co-owner of the company.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids – growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best,” Mill said. “It’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

On top of being the co-owner of the company, Meek Mill will also be utilizing his creative brilliance towards brand strategy and limited-edition hat lines with the first capsule dropping in August.

"The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill. He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion. Meek’s first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together,” Lids Chief Executive Officer Tom Ripley said.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Meek Mill's exclusive hat line.