If you're tired of hearing about this recent Meek Mill vs Tekashi 6ix9ine altercation, imagine being the one that has to cover it by the minute! In all seriousness though, the situation is starting to get a bit out of hand now that Wack 100 is included in the mix. Following a very public exchange Wack and Meek had earlier, it appears that your favorite Dreamchaser is literally laughing his way though some serious social media pettiness.



Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1

We wouldn't be surprised if there were more responses by now, but it looks like Meek has taken to the comment sections on multiple photos that Wack 100 recently posted to clown him for all sorts of things. On one post that features Birdman in it, Meek wrote, "Stock sucking bird man dick too for opportunity lol you ain't even post ya wife for vdatv [sic]" and also adding, "And you never addressed why you was biting ya man back out! You cracked the back door on ya own people you pussy for that! Where is this n***a from lol fake ass tough guy lol."

On the last video we posted from Wack 100, Meek also let him have it in the comments by writing an extensive note that reads, "You a old n***a that be fighting online lol I still wanna test you from that nip shit i know you not really built..... you be tryna manipulate n****s to ride for you.... lol you posted me 3 times on Valentine's Day you a old n***a jealous of us young successful n****s."

In another extended comment — Meek has a lot of time on his hands today — the Roc Nation signee also had this to say: "DM YA NUMBER AND WE CAN MEET WHEN YOU GOT TIME you a pussy you don't push ya tool lol you a internet n***a fasure .... I'm not one of these industry n****s that's fake scared of you I'm from Philly lol you better go group some ni****s up for me or something because you not really built like you talk... [sic]"

So wait, Meek...you'll only video record 6ix9ine, who actually ran up on you, but reserve actual threats for Wack 100, who was stating an opinion on his Instagram account that you could've ignored? Something's not adding up here!

Listen, if you think this was petty before, just read all that we posted above and then really let us know how you feel down below in the comments. Don't be surprised if we're updating y'all in another hour or so with yet another jab or response.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram