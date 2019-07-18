It seems Meek Mill has been spending a fair amount of his time lately on his phone. If he's not taking part in the FaceApp challenge and posting pictures of an aged Meek for the world to see, or watching videos of "the best female rapper in the world," Tierra Whack's fire freestyles, he's surfing the net in search of his next producer it seems. The 32 year-old rapper may have landed himself just that, as he has reached out to contact one beat master in particular, by the name of DJTrackaddict, after a viral video of him had people tagging Meek and suggesting the two collaborate.

The video of @DJTRACKADDICT on Twitter showed him producing a fire beat as he was casually seated in his car, with nothing but the equipment on his lap. The video was posted by the producer himself back in May, but was reposted by another account (@JuiceHarden) on Tuesday, with the caption: “just wanted to share the craziest sh*t I seen/heard all day.” As the video started picking up traction, more and more fans began mentioning and tagging the Philly rapper Meek Mill, with claims that the beat would perfectly suit Meek's aggressive rapping style.

When Meek finally came across the video, he gave it a retweet too, with the caption “where is this guy at … the game needs you!!!!” He detailed getting thousands of mentions and tags and wanting to track down the man that had created the beat. “I’m right here g! #practice,” responded DJ Track Addict Meek, at which point the “Respect The Game” artist invited him to a studio session. “Come to the kitchen and let’s cook …" he suggested, "you got more of this type 🔥?” After all was said and done, one fan joined in the conversation to even suggest letting Rick Ross in on the whole ordeal, to which Meek replied “Definitely.” Later on, Meek said he was going to make some fire from scrolling on Twitter. Since then, the video has gotten close to 150,000 retweets. You think he's sounding fire?