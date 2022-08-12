Big moves are being made by Meek Mill and his team now that Roc Nation is no longer managing the rapper. The announcement of that split came just about a month ago, and this week, Variety reported that the rapper will now be represented by WME agency as a part of his Culture Currency initiative. It's said that Culture Currency was "designed to expand Meek’s business while identifying and supporting his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers so that they can take better advantage of their influence on culture, and open up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand and business space."

It seems that Meek has been heavily focused on his business dealings and wants to aid in finding and developing the upcoming generation of "cultural leaders."



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

Of his recent partnership with WME, Meek said:

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers. I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity. As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”

Meanwhile, during his recent visit to CBS Mornings, Meek Mill was asked about his music career and when fans could expect to hear what he has been working on. He confirmed that new music would arrive next month.

"I've been out the way just working on business, turning my business models on the inside before I dive back in and really—" said Meek before a host interrupted him to ask if he would be dropping soon. "Traw Young, a lotta the guys, the twins, a lot of them been calling me for my music and I've been giving it to them to practice to."

"I make that war-ready, dedication, dream-chasing music so September should be about the time." Check it out below.

[via]