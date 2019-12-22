Saturday, Meek Mill and Dream Chasers hosted their 2nd annual holiday toy drive to give away holiday gifts to over 3,500 children in need at Philadelphia's Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center.

The event was undertaken in n collaboration with brands such as PUMA, Activision, GoPuff, and Dopcuvault. Per a press release, toys included "video game consoles, bicycles, art kits, jewelry-making kits, Marvel action figures, stuffed animals, board games, gift cards, and PUMA sneakers" among a host of other gifts. Meek Mill also went on to raffle off 10 Xboxes and tickets to see the Philadelphia 76ers. Likewise, Sixers guard Trey Burke was among a host of celebrities in attendance to hand out gifts this year.

It marked a busy day of giving as Meek treated a select group of families to a shopping spree at New York City's NBA Store. The families were handpicked for the impact that the criminal justice system has had on their lives. Meek ultimately shelled out $100,000 for the gesture.

"Everyone here today is here for one reason: 'cause all of you have been negatively affected by the probation and parole system," 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin said. " Everyone in this room today has a mom or a dad who's currently incarcerated [or] who has been previously incarcerated for not committing a crime...That's why we started the REFORM Alliance because we want to get at least a million people out of the system who don't belong in the system."